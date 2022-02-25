UrduPoint.com

Russian Army Carries Out No Missile Strikes On Kiev - Source In Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russian Army Carries Out No Missile Strikes on Kiev - Source in Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Russian armed forces did not carry out missile strikes on Kiev, and the torch in the night sky was a Ukrainian interceptor which was mistakenly downed by Ukraine's air defense system, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that residential areas of Kiev were bombed "just as in 1941."

"The Russian armed forces carried out no missile attacks on Kiev, the heroism of which Volodymyr Zelenskyy finally remembered citing the Great Patriotic War," the source said.

The source also specified that a bright torch that appeared in the sky over Kiev overnight and then fell down on a residential building was not what it seemed.

"Last night, a Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian air force performed air patrol missions over Kiev. Mistakenly, one of the Ukrainian air defense anti-aircraft missile systems, stationed near Kiev, identified it as a target and attacked it with regular means," the source said.

