UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Army Chief Discusses Cooperation With Vice President Of Equatorial Guinea

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Russian Army Chief Discusses Cooperation With Vice President of Equatorial Guinea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, on Tuesday discussed cooperation between Russia and Equatorial Guinea with the country's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

The talks were arranged by both countries' presidents on the sidelines of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi last week.

"As a continuation of that meeting and per the Russian defense minister's order, I am ready to discuss with you the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation that are of mutual interest," Gerasimov said.

He noted friendly relations between Russia and Equatorial Guinea and thanked the latter for its efforts in fighting terrorism and instability in Africa.

"I hope that your delegation's visit to Russia will further facilitate the comprehensive development of our relations between our countries and defense ministries," Gerasimov added.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, on his part, thanked the Russian side for the warm welcome.

During the summit, Equatorial Guinea signed two economic agreements with Russia, which laid the basis for much more promising cooperation between the two nations.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Visit Sochi Equatorial Guinea

Recent Stories

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

45 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

46 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

46 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

46 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.