Russian Army Chief Discusses Cooperation With Vice President of Equatorial Guinea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, on Tuesday discussed cooperation between Russia and Equatorial Guinea with the country's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

The talks were arranged by both countries' presidents on the sidelines of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi last week.

"As a continuation of that meeting and per the Russian defense minister's order, I am ready to discuss with you the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation that are of mutual interest," Gerasimov said.

He noted friendly relations between Russia and Equatorial Guinea and thanked the latter for its efforts in fighting terrorism and instability in Africa.

"I hope that your delegation's visit to Russia will further facilitate the comprehensive development of our relations between our countries and defense ministries," Gerasimov added.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, on his part, thanked the Russian side for the warm welcome.

During the summit, Equatorial Guinea signed two economic agreements with Russia, which laid the basis for much more promising cooperation between the two nations.