UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Army Chief, NATO Military Committee Chairman Hold Phone Talks - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

Russian Army Chief, NATO Military Committee Chairman Hold Phone Talks - Russian Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach had held a phone conversation, adding that they had touched upon Russia-NATO relation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach had held a phone conversation, adding that they had touched upon Russia-NATO relations.

"The sides have discussed pressing issues of the Russia-NATO relations," the Defense Ministry said in a press release, without providing any other details.

Meanwhile, NATO said in a press release earlier in the day that the conversation demonstrated "continued mutual interest to maintain military lines of communication to promote predictability."

Related Topics

NATO Russia

Recent Stories

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board welcomes Lahore High Court ..

2 minutes ago

ECB lending pace picks up as EU economic clouds ga ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey, Belarus seek to boost bilateral ties

11 minutes ago

Unity stands success for Muslim Ummah: Mian Farruk ..

11 minutes ago

5,000 hotels locked, 10,000 staffers fired in IOK

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.