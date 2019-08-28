Russian Army Chief, NATO Military Committee Chairman Hold Phone Talks - Russian Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach had held a phone conversation, adding that they had touched upon Russia-NATO relation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach had held a phone conversation, adding that they had touched upon Russia-NATO relations.

"The sides have discussed pressing issues of the Russia-NATO relations," the Defense Ministry said in a press release, without providing any other details.

Meanwhile, NATO said in a press release earlier in the day that the conversation demonstrated "continued mutual interest to maintain military lines of communication to promote predictability."