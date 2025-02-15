Russian Army Claims Capture Of Village In Eastern Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Russia's army on Saturday claimed to have captured a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region close to a road linking key towns as Moscow slowly eats up territory.
The Russian ministry of defence said in a statement that it had captured the village of Berezivka, which lies close to a road linking the important mining hub of Pokrovsk to another key town, Kostiantynivka.
Despite suffering heavy battlefield losses, the Russian army has been creeping forwards in eastern Ukraine for more than a year as it looks to cut off access to Pokovsk.
According to the DeepState website that is close to the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have already reached a junction on the T0504 road between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.
Moscow's advance along the key road has created logistical challenges for the Ukrainian army in the region as it looks to provision those key hubs, with convoys frequently targeted by Russian drone attacks.
Moscow's forces are also closing in on Kostiantynivka, which is another key logistics hub which had 67,000 inhabitants before the conflict began in February 2022.
bur/bc/gv
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
More Stories From World
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit6 minutes ago
-
Russian army claims capture of village in eastern Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
'No decisions' on Ukraine without Kyiv and Europe: Zelensky26 minutes ago
-
Musk and space travel skewered in S. Korean director Bong's latest36 minutes ago
-
Men's slalom at world championships - three things to watch36 minutes ago
-
Tennis world number one Sinner accepts 3-month doping ban56 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit56 minutes ago
-
Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election2 hours ago
-
EU 'urgently' considering options in response to DRC fighting2 hours ago
-
Ukraine peace only possible if 'sovereignty secured': Scholz2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for capacity building support to developing nations for their economic growth3 hours ago
-
Togo holds first-ever senate vote despite opposition outcry3 hours ago