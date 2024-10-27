Russian Army Claims New Advance In East Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Russia said Sunday its military had advanced further in east Ukraine, capturing a frontline village just a few kilometres north of a key Ukrainian-held industrial hub.
Moscow has made steady gains on the battlefield for months, pressing their advantage against overstretched and outmanned Ukrainian forces.
Russian army units "liberated the settlement of Izmailovka," the Russian defence ministry said in a daily briefing, using the Russian spelling for the village.
Izmailivka had a population of just under 200 people before the conflict.
It lies eight kilometres (five miles) north of the key industrial hub of Kurakhove and just a few kilometres north of Kurakhivka, a small town on a stretch of frontline Moscow is trying to surround.
The announcement came a few hours after Russia claimed it shot down 51 Ukrainian drones above several of its regions, including near the border.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow would "respond" if the West allowed Ukraine to use longer-range weapons against his territory.
"It's too early to say yet, but of course our military department is thinking about it and will offer various responses," Putin told a state tv reporter in remarks aired Sunday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has for months been asking his Western allies for permission to use long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russian territory, arguing the move would "motivate" Moscow to seek peace.
The United States and Britain signalled a decision on the matter was imminent last month, but later delayed the move after Putin warned they risked putting NATO "at war" with Moscow.
Putin said on Sunday he hoped the West had listened to that warning.
"They didn't tell me anything about it, but I hope they heard," the Russian leader said.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
War casts shadow over Lebanon's ancient Baalbek54 seconds ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in snap vote: broadcaster NHK projections59 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris51 minutes ago
-
Mbappe and Real Madrid shaken by Clasico thrashing1 hour ago
-
Centre-left tipped to take power as Lithuanians vote2 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon after Iran strikes2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results2 hours ago
-
Polling for parliamentary elections start in all region of Uzbekistan2 hours ago
-
Georgia thrown into political turmoil after disputed vote2 hours ago
-
Kashmir conflict must be resolved through dialogue: Speakers at Stockholm event2 hours ago
-
Bagnaia wins wet Thai MotoGP to close gap on title rival Martin2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Maybank Championship scores2 hours ago