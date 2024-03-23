Open Menu

Russian Army Claims Seized Ukrainian Village Near Bakhmut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Russian army claims seized Ukrainian village near Bakhmut

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Russia's armed forces said Saturday they had seized the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske, just west of Bakhmut, the city Moscow captured 10 months ago.

Moscow's forces took control of Bakhmut in May after a months-long battle that flattened the city.

"The village of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, using an old Russian name for the settlement.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the now-deceased head of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, said 20,000 of his fighters had died trying to capture Bakhmut.

Russian forces have claimed to have taken control of a string of frontline settlements in recent weeks, as Ukrainian troops suffer troop and ammunition shortages.

Last month they captured Adviivka, near the Russian-held stronghold of Donetsk city, further south.

That was the first major territorial gain since Bakhmut and was hailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as showing his forces were back on the offensive.

bur/ach

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Vladimir Putin Donetsk May

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

9 minutes ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

31 minutes ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

2 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

3 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

5 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

5 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

19 hours ago

More Stories From World