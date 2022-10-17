MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces carried out regular strikes with precision-guided weapons at military command and control facilities and the military command and energy system of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike with high-precision long-range air- and sea-based weapons at military command and control facilities and the energy system of Ukraine. All designated facilities were hit," the ministry said.