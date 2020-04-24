UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Army Creates 30,000-Troop Task Force For COVID-19 Response - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Russian Army Creates 30,000-Troop Task Force for COVID-19 Response - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) A special force comprising 30,000 servicemen has been created within the Russian armed forces for fighting COVID-19 among the military, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The armed forces are engaged in large-scale COVID-19 response.

A special task force, comprised of over 30,000 people and 4,000 units of military and special equipment, which is coordinated by the Defense Ministry's response center, is dealing with it," Shoigu said.

Thirty-two military hospitals across Russia are ready to accept COVID-19 patients, he added.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire c ..

18 minutes ago

Want to Spend Quality Time with Your Loved Ones? H ..

19 minutes ago

US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,6 ..

31 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

32 minutes ago

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

46 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.