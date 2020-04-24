Russian Army Creates 30,000-Troop Task Force for COVID-19 Response - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) A special force comprising 30,000 servicemen has been created within the Russian armed forces for fighting COVID-19 among the military, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The armed forces are engaged in large-scale COVID-19 response.

A special task force, comprised of over 30,000 people and 4,000 units of military and special equipment, which is coordinated by the Defense Ministry's response center, is dealing with it," Shoigu said.

Thirty-two military hospitals across Russia are ready to accept COVID-19 patients, he added.