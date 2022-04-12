Russian Army Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Ammunition Depots, Hangar With Aircraft - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed two more ammunition depots and a hangar with aircraft in Khmelnytskyi and Kiev regions overnight with high-precision missiles, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"During the night, high-precision air and sea-based missiles destroyed an ammunition depot and a protected hangar with Ukrainian aircraft at the Starokostiantyniv military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region, as well as an ammunition depot near the settlement of Havrylivka, Kiev region," Konashenkov told reporters.