Russian Army Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Ammunition Depots, Hangar With Aircraft - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:54 PM

The Russian armed forces have destroyed two more ammunition depots and a hangar with aircraft in Khmelnytskyi and Kiev regions overnight with high-precision missiles, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

"During the night, high-precision air and sea-based missiles destroyed an ammunition depot and a protected hangar with Ukrainian aircraft at the Starokostiantyniv military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region, as well as an ammunition depot near the settlement of Havrylivka, Kiev region," Konashenkov told reporters.

