UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Army Destroys Militant Caves Near Tramla In Syria's Idlib - Military

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russian Army Destroys Militant Caves Near Tramla in Syria's Idlib - Military

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian army engineers have destroyed a system of artificial caves near the village of Tramla in northwest Syria that was abandoned by militants of the Hayat Tahrir al Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) as they fled from the Syrian army, Roman Bessmertny, the head of engineering troops of the Russian armed forces group in Syria, said.

"We are destroying these caves by means of explosions so that they can no longer be used. In the future, we will search this area to discover other caves. There are a lot of them in this area, and we will destroy all of them," Bessmertny told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Bessmertniy, the system comprises five caves with separate entrances.

They are located near the village of Tramla, which was in the hands of militants for several years. The militants began to create caves back in 2012. In February 2020, they left the area when the Syrian army attacked.

The biggest cave included several huge spaces with a ceiling height of over six feet connected by tunnels. The militants used the caves as accommodation, a small warehouse and a field hospital.

Another large cave was used as a prison. The cave system also included an underground pickup shelter with two entrances where multiple vehicles could be parked, and a separate shelter for a field commander. The fifth cave was deserted before completion.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Vehicles February 2020 All From

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

28 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

30 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

44 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.