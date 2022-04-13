UrduPoint.com

Russian Army Discovers Hidden Archives Of Ukraine's Security Forces In Kherson

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Russian Army Discovers Hidden Archives of Ukraine's Security Forces in Kherson

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russian forces have found a hidden archive containing personal files and medical records of Ukrainian security and police agencies in the Kherson Children's Regional Hospital in southern Ukraine, but the entire list of documents found will be kept confidential due to the ongoing investigation.

The hospital's archive staff said they were not aware of how the documents had been hidden in the medical facility and suggested that the former hospital chiefs, who fled before the arrival of Russian troops in the city, were probably responsible.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

