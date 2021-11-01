Russian Army Got 25 S-400 Missile Systems Over Past 4 Years - Putin
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:41 PM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Russian army received 25 S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems over the past four years under the state armaments program, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Under the state armament program, 25 S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and over 70 modern fighters were delivered over the past four years.
More than 20 S-300 systems and 90 aircraft were upgraded," Putin told the defense ministry and representatives of the defense industry.