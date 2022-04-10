MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Russian high-precision sea-based weapons hit the headquarters of Ukraine's nationalist battalion Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During the night, in the settlement of Zvonetskoye, Dnipropetrovsk region, high-precision sea-based missiles destroyed the headquarters and the base of the nationalist battalion Dnipro, where new foreign mercenaries have recently arrived," Konashenkov told a briefing.