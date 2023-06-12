UrduPoint.com

Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremivka Ledge - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremivka Ledge - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Russian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive to push back Ukrainian army near the Vremivka ledge in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Rogov said heavy fighting was going on in the area, while Ukrainian forces managed to capture the settlements of Neskuchne and Makarivka.

"Currently, a counterattack has been launched by our guys - the 127th division is going into battle, going forward. At the same time, massive support is being provided by the Russian aerospace forces," he told the Russian Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

Rogov said that the objective of the counterattack is to drive Ukrainians out of the captured villages, adding that Russian artillery is "giving hell" there.

The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia forces for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporizhzhia Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.

Related Topics

Army Russia Vladimir Putin Same Kiev Government

Recent Stories

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest ..

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest rate unchanged at 21pc

7 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPU’s ‘ ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPU’s ‘Parliamentary Conference on In ..

12 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat opens up about ‘surprising announc ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about ‘surprising announcement’

16 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation ..

Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation with Consul-General of Singap ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected ..

UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippin ..

27 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolon ..

Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolonged illness

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.