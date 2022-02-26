UrduPoint.com

Russian Army Ordered To Broaden Ukraine Advance: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: ministry

The Russian army has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine "from all directions", after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement Saturday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Russian army has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine "from all directions", after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement Saturday.

"After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

