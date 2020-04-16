Russian Army Receives Modernized Version of Powerful Malka Heavy Artillery - Producer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia's Uraltransmash (a subsidiary of Rostec corporation's Uralvagonzavod) has delivered to the country's Defense Ministry the first modernized 2S7M Malka self-propelled heavy artillery, considered to be one of the most powerful ones in the world, Rostec has told Sputnik.

"This is one of the world's most powerful self-propelled canons designed for destroying important enemy targets and objects in the tactical depth behind the front line. The delivery of modernized weapons in the interests of the Defense Ministry has started. Uraltransmash faces a serious task of conducting batch modernization of this product as part of state order for 2020-2022 implementation," Rostec Director General Dmitry Semizorov said, as quoted by the company's press service.

The modernized artillery has received a new running gear and electronics, which has significantly improved its tactical and technical characteristics. Malka has passed a full cycle of tests, aimed at checking its mobility, resistance, loading and fire control mechanisms reliability, and 2A44 gun strength.

2S7M Malka is a modernized version of 2S7 Pion, a Soviet self-propelled heavy artillery.