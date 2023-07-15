Russian Army Repelled 17 Enemy Attacks in Single Day in Donetsk Direction - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The South group of the Russian armed forces has successfully repulsed 17 enemy attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past day as a result of "coordinated and courageous actions," with the Ukrainian forces losing up to 315 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"During the fighting, the enemy losses were up to 315 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

At the same time, due to the actions of the East group of forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine lost up to 210 soldiers.

"The enemy's losses in these directions amounted to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, five armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and one D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

Manpower and equipment concentrated near the Ukrainian city of P'yatykhatky and an ammunition depot in the village of Zhereb'yanky were also hit, the ministry said.