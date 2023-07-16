Russian Army Repulses 18 Attacks Near Donetsk, Krasniy Lyman - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Over the past day, the Russian armed forces have repelled 18 attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk and Krasniy Lyman directions, with enemy losses amounting to some 370 servicepeople, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In the Donetsk direction, the South group of the Russian armed forces has successfully repulsed 15 enemy attacks near several settlements, the ministry said. Two ammunition depots of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 4th operational brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard were destroyed in Rozdolivka and Ivano-Dar'ivka in the course of the fighting, the ministry added.

"In the course of the hostilities, the losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to 270 Ukrainian servicepeople killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and five vehicles destroyed," the ministry said.

In the Krasniy Lyman direction, the Center group of forces repelled three enemy attacks near Nowowodiane and Makeyevka settlements in the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as the Serebryansʹkyy forestry area.

"Up to 100 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as MSTA-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed during the day," the ministry said.