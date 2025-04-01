Russian Army Says Captures Village In Eastern Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Russia said on Tuesday its army had captured another village in eastern Ukraine, as its troops press on across the battlefield.
The Russian defence ministry said on social media that its forces had captured the village of Rozlyv in the Donetsk region, which Russia claims to have annexed despite not having full control over it.
Russia is still trying to capture the whole of eastern and southern Ukraine, though the pace of its advance has dipped in recent months, according to independent analysts.
AFP journalists visited the village of Rozlyv in October, when Russian troops were some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away and advancing rapidly.
Locals who spoke to AFP then, many who had already fled homes in towns captured by Russia, doubted whether they had the strength to relocate once more.
Russia's defence ministry also accused Ukraine of a drone attack on an energy site in the Belgorod border region -- the latest in a string of such accusations over the last week.
"Thus, regardless of its public statements of support for the Russian-US agreements on a phased settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kyiv regime continues to unilaterally strike Russia's energy facilities on a daily basis," the defence ministry said.
The United States last week said the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on energy facilities -- though no formal agreement or ceasefire has been put in place and both sides have accused the other of launching fresh attacks.
Recent Stories
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March
More Stories From World
-
Icelandic village evacuated as lava flows from volcanic eruption3 minutes ago
-
Russian army says captures village in eastern Ukraine3 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah official targeted in deadly Israeli strike on Beirut2 hours ago
-
South Korea court to rule Friday on president impeachment2 hours ago
-
'Can collapse anytime': Mandalay quake victims seek respite outdoors2 hours ago
-
UN demands ‘justice, answers’ following killings of 15 medics in Gaza by Israeli troops3 hours ago
-
Malaysia gas pipeline inferno injures 100: fire officials3 hours ago
-
Stock markets edge back but Trump tariff fears dampen mood3 hours ago
-
South Korea president to learn fate in court ruling3 hours ago
-
Myanmar holds minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead3 hours ago
-
Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position3 hours ago
-
'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country3 hours ago