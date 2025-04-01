Russian army says captures village in eastern Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Russia said on Tuesday its army had captured another village in eastern Ukraine, as its troops press on across the battlefield.

The Russian defence ministry said on social media that its forces had captured the village of Rozlyv in the Donetsk region, which Russia claims to have annexed despite not having full control over it.

Russia is still trying to capture the whole of eastern and southern Ukraine, though the pace of its advance has dipped in recent months, according to independent analysts.

AFP journalists visited the village of Rozlyv in October, when Russian troops were some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away and advancing rapidly.

Locals who spoke to AFP then, many who had already fled homes in towns captured by Russia, doubted whether they had the strength to relocate once more.

Russia's defence ministry also accused Ukraine of a drone attack on an energy site in the Belgorod border region -- the latest in a string of such accusations over the last week.

"Thus, regardless of its public statements of support for the Russian-US agreements on a phased settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kyiv regime continues to unilaterally strike Russia's energy facilities on a daily basis," the defence ministry said.

The United States last week said the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on energy facilities -- though no formal agreement or ceasefire has been put in place and both sides have accused the other of launching fresh attacks.