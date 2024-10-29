Russian army says it has seized east Ukraine town of Selydove

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday that its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove as Moscow's troops advance closer to the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

The capture of the frontline town of Selydove located about 18 km (10 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk is the latest gain for Russia, which has taken large swathes of territory in the Donetsk region in recent months.

"As a result of successful operations... the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk region is fully liberated", the defence ministry said, using the Russian spelling for Selydove.

The announcement came shortly after Moscow claimed the capture of two nearby villages, Bogoyavlenka and Katerynivka, and the small town of Girnyk, which are all located south of Selydove and near the Ukrainian-held industrial town of Kurakhove.

Selydove had around 20,000 inhabitants before Russia launched its offensive.

The town had the only coal mine in the Donetsk region that remained under Ukrainian control.

It continued operating despite its frontline location, providing an important resource for Ukraine.

The Russian army took 478 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in October, a record since the first weeks of the conflict in March 2022, according to an AFP analysis of data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

