Russian Army Says It Has Seized East Ukraine Town Of Selydove
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday that its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove as Moscow's troops advance closer to the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
The capture of the frontline town of Selydove located about 18 km (10 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk is the latest gain for Russia, which has taken large swathes of territory in the Donetsk region in recent months.
"As a result of successful operations... the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk region is fully liberated", the defence ministry said, using the Russian spelling for Selydove.
The announcement came shortly after Moscow claimed the capture of two nearby villages, Bogoyavlenka and Katerynivka, and the small town of Girnyk, which are all located south of Selydove and near the Ukrainian-held industrial town of Kurakhove.
Selydove had around 20,000 inhabitants before Russia launched its offensive.
The town had the only coal mine in the Donetsk region that remained under Ukrainian control.
It continued operating despite its frontline location, providing an important resource for Ukraine.
The Russian army took 478 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in October, a record since the first weeks of the conflict in March 2022, according to an AFP analysis of data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
bur/fg
Recent Stories
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
More Stories From World
-
De Zorzi, Stubbs tons steer S. Africa to 307-2 against Bangladesh2 minutes ago
-
PM in Riyadh on a two-day Saudi visit to attend FII moot32 minutes ago
-
Cali summit placed biodiversity on 'equal footing' with climate crisis: COP16 president to AFP42 minutes ago
-
Georgia to partially recount votes in disputed poll52 minutes ago
-
Oil giant BP reports drop in third-quarter net profit2 hours ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag2 hours ago
-
New service center launched to enhance China-Pakistan cooperation in agriculture2 hours ago
-
De Zorzi ton steers S. Africa to 205-1 against Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head2 hours ago
-
World's first green energy island sails into cost storm2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for evolving guidelines to regulate dual use of technology3 hours ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag4 hours ago