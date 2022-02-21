UrduPoint.com

Russian Army Says Killed 5 'saboteurs' From Ukraine On Russian Territory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

More Stories From World

>