Russian army says killed 5 'saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian territory

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).