Russian Army Starts Receiving New Remote Mining System Zemledelie - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Russian army has started receiving the new remote mine dispersing system Zemledelie, produced by Rostec corporation's Splav scientific production association, Rostec said on Thursday.

"The Rostec state corporation has started supplying troops with the latest Zemledelie system, which sets mine fields through programmed armament.

Such mines can self-destruct or de-activate in the prescribed time," Rostec said in a press release.

Zemledelie is comprised of a combat vehicle on cross-country chassis; a transport-loading vehicle; and transport-launch containers with engineer explosive items, equipped with mines of various types. It is capable of quickly implementing mining tasks in compliance with international agreements on mine use.