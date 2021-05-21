Russian Army Superior to All Other Armies in Strategic Nuclear Forces - Shoigu

The Russian Armed Forces are superior to the most powerful armies in the world in terms of the share of modern technology in the strategic nuclear forces, Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

"Today we have, if we talk about strategic nuclear forces, the level of modern technology of 86 percent. No other army in the world of today has such a level," Shoigu stressed.

The share of modern weapons in all other branches of the Russian Armed Forces is above 70 percent, and this figure continues to increase, he said.

The minister recalled that President Vladimir Putin promised to do everything in his power to modernize the Russian army.