Russian Army Takes Full Control of Maiorsk Village in Donetsk Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The Russian armed forces captured the village of Maiorsk in the Donetsk region from Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, as a result of successful offensive actions of the Russian troops, the village of Mayorsk was completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In October, the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were incorporated into Russia following referendums.