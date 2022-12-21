Russian Army Taking Comprehensive Measures to Prevent Civilian Deaths in Ukraine - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Russian armed forces are taking comprehensive measures to prevent civilian deaths in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In this context, comprehensive measures for excluding deaths among the civilian population are being taken," he said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.

He also noted that the Russian army had been conducting precise air strikes against the military command and control system of Ukraine, enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry complex and other related facilities.