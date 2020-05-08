Russian Army to Get First S-500 Air Defense System in 2021 - Deputy Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Russian armed forces will get first S-500 air defense systems in 2021, while the series deliveries will start in 2025, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"The end of state tests and the delivery [of the first S-500] to the armed forces are scheduled for 2021.

Signing a state contract on purchasing S-500 air defense systems is scheduled for 2021, while the deliveries for 2025," Krivoruchko told the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.