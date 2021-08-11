UrduPoint.com

Russian Army To Receive 2 More Mi-38 Helicopters By End Of 2022 - Russian Helicopters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Russian Army to Receive 2 More Mi-38 Helicopters by End of 2022 - Russian Helicopters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Russian Helicopters holding company (part of the Rostec corporation) will supply two more state-of-the-art Mi-38 helicopters to the Defense Ministry by the end of 2022, the company's CEO Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik.

The contract for the supply of two more Mi-38s was signed at the Army-2020 forum.

"Today, the first two Mi-38s are in trial operation in the troops. We will hand over two more helicopters by the end of 2022," Boginsky said.

