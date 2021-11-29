UrduPoint.com

Russian Army To Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack Helicopters Ka-52M In 2022 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack Helicopters Ka-52M in 2022 - Source

The first 15 newest Russian Ka-52M attack helicopters will enter service with the Russian army in 2022, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The first 15 newest Russian Ka-52M attack helicopters will enter service with the Russian army in 2022, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The first deliveries will begin in 2022 ...

15 per year, that is, 15 vehicles in 2022 and 15 vehicles in 2023," the source said.

Modernized Ka-52M choppers are equipped with an upgraded optoelectronic system with an increased range of target detection and recognition; a new digital motor, providing for more precise pointing; a new radar system with an active phased array antenna; and a guided increased-range projectile.

Related Topics

Attack Army Russia Vehicles Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly b ..

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly back to South Africa

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh ..

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh all out at 157

19 minutes ago
 IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police ..

IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

21 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate expresses condolence on the demise ..

Chairman Senate expresses condolence on the demise of Ziauddin's death

15 seconds ago
 Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfi ..

Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfires: study

16 seconds ago
 Senegal Urges China to Help Sahel Countries Fight ..

Senegal Urges China to Help Sahel Countries Fight Terrorism - Foreign Minister A ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.