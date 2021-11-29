Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack Helicopters Ka-52M in 2022 - Source

The first 15 newest Russian Ka-52M attack helicopters will enter service with the Russian army in 2022, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The first 15 newest Russian Ka-52M attack helicopters will enter service with the Russian army in 2022, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The first deliveries will begin in 2022 ...

15 per year, that is, 15 vehicles in 2022 and 15 vehicles in 2023," the source said.

Modernized Ka-52M choppers are equipped with an upgraded optoelectronic system with an increased range of target detection and recognition; a new digital motor, providing for more precise pointing; a new radar system with an active phased array antenna; and a guided increased-range projectile.