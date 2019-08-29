Russian Army to Receive First Reconnaissance Combat Drone Orion in 2019 - Developer

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russia's Kronstadt Group and the Defense Ministry have signed a contract for a weapon system with reconnaissance combat drones Orion, with the ministry expected to receive the first system in 2019 already, Kronstadt Group Director General Sergey Bogatikov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We already have a deliveries contract, which we have to fulfill this year. I'm referring to the first system that will be transferred to the Armed Forces. This year we should complete the first stage of Orion tests," Bogatikov said on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 air show.

He noted that Orion's weight amounted to 1,100 kilograms (2,425 Pounds), with its useful load reaching 250 kilograms.

The maximum flight duration is estimated at at least 24 hours, with the maximum height of the flight set at around 8,000 meters (4.97 miles)

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Moscow region's Zhukovsky. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, roundtables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.