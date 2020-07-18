UrduPoint.com
Russian Army's Snap Combat Readiness Check Unrelated To Armenia-Azerbeijan Border Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:25 PM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin refuted on Saturday any connection between the combat training activities carried out by the Russian armed forces and the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin refuted on Saturday any connection between the combat training activities carried out by the Russian armed forces and the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

On Friday, Russia started a snap check of the combat readiness of its Southern and Western military districts, large troop units, airborne forces, and Northern and Pacific fleets. The ministry has informed foreign states about the goals and objectives of the military activities performed during the check.

"When asked by reporters, Alexander Fomin has categorically rejected any connection between the military training activities carried out by the Russian Armed Forces and the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Fomin was expected to hold a briefing for foreign military attaches on Monday, during which they would be informed about the progress of the snap combat readiness check.

An ongoing armed confrontation escalated on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border last Sunday, notably far from where the two usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The clashes took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other.

