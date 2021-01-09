'Russian' Arrested at US Capitol Identified as Portland Resident of Moldovan Descent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) A woman detained in connection with Wednesday's protests at the US Capitol whose request for a Russian-language interpreter sparked wild conspiracy theories, turned out to be 54-year-old Portland resident Evgenia Malimon of Moldovan descent, Buzzfeed reported.

Earlier on Friday, US media reported that one of the arrested protesters asked the Washington, DC Superior Court for a Russian-language interpreter, touching a firestorm, with some online users suggesting that the protests were in some way linked to Russian security and intelligence services.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC) confirmed to Sputnik that such a woman was among the detainees. According to the arrest list provided to Sputnik, Malimon was charged with violating curfew and trespassing.

The Portland, Orergon resident was detained along with her daughter, Kristina, 28. The younger Malimon is the vice-chairwoman the Young Republicans of Oregon and Moldovan native, according to her social media profile.

"Malimon speaks Russian, and she and her family have ties to Moldova, but there is no evidence to support the baseless claims of well - known conspiracy theorists that she and her mother are Russian citizens," Buzzfeed writes.

Malimon and five other people were stopped near the Capitol an hour past curfew, and detained after refusing to disperse despite repeated warnings from law enforcement, OregonLive.com reported, citing a police report.

The mother-daughter duo was released after receiving an entry ban to Washington, DC, local newspaper OPB said.