Russian Artlegia Drug For COVID-19 Complications Being Registered In US, India - Producer

Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Artlegia Drug for COVID-19 Complications Being Registered in US, India - Producer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian Artlegia medicine, produced by R-Pharm pharmaceutical company and used in treating COVID-19 complications, is being registered in India, Brazil, and the United States, R-Pharm's board chairman Alexey Repik said on Friday.

The drug, also known as olokizumab humanized monoclonal antibody, was originally devolved for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but on June 3 it was included in the recommendations on COVID-19 treatment issued by the Russian Health Ministry.

"Our Artlegia ” olokizumab ” drug has not only been approved by the Russian Health Ministry, but has also been a well-used product in almost every Russian hospital that has faced the coronavirus, and is performing very well, which has led to the beginning of registration process beyond Russia, we are talking about India, Brazil, and the United States, actually," Repik told Russia's Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Artlegia is used to treat cytokine storm, a hyperactive immune reaction, in patients with severe COVID-19.

Russia has confirmed a total of 759,203 coronavirus cases, along with a death toll of 12,123.

