Russian, ASEAN Foreign Ministers Adopt Statement on Indivisibility of Security - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The foreign ministers of Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) adopted on Wednesday a joint statement that contains a principle of indivisibility of security, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said, calling it a "fundamental" concept.

Earlier in the day, the ministers held online talks.

"Following our discussions, we approved a joint statement. It is rather detailed and contains all the initiatives I mentioned above. I note that it contains a very important principle that we consistently defend in our discussions on regional and global issues, namely the indivisibility of security," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Russia and ASEAN also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region, where no one should seek to ensure their security at the expense of the security of others, according to the diplomat.

The minister described it as a "fundamental political principle."

During the online talks, the countries also agreed to fast-track the preparation of a comprehensive strategic document on the development of Russia-ASEAN dialogue for the next five years, Lavrov noted. In addition, the sides will accelerate the updating of cooperation plans in counterterrorism and education.

The minister added that an "interesting" idea has been floated to launch new areas of cooperation, including in finance. The diplomats also agreed to continue paying special attention to cooperation in ensuring the security of information and communication technologies.