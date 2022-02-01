UrduPoint.com

Russian Assets In UK May Be Frozen In Accordance With New Sanctions Bill - Truss

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 12:04 AM

Assets of Russian companies in the United Kingdom may be frozen in accordance with a new bill on anti-Moscow sanctions, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday

"We will make that those who share responsibility for the Kremlin's aggressive and destabilizing action will share in beating a heavy cost.

Their assets in the UK will be frozen. No UK business or individual will be able to transact with them. And should they seek to enter the UK, they will be turned back," Truss told lawmakers.

The foreign secretary also said that the package "that we are putting forward in legislation" will be "in place" by February 10.

