Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays for 'Damage' to Kiev - G7 Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russian assets will remain frozen until Moscow pays compensation to Kiev for the "damage" allegedly it has inflicted during the conflict, the G7 group said in its declaration adopted on Wednesday.

"We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," the declaration said.

The G7 countries also expressed readiness to establish an international mechanism "for reparation of damages."

"We recognize the need for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparation of damages, loss or injury caused by Russian aggression and express our readiness to explore options for the development of appropriate mechanisms," the declaration read.