Russian Asylum Seeker Killed in Lower Austria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) A Russian asylum seeker has been shot dead in the Austrian town of Gerasdorf bei Wien, located near Vienna, Austria Press Agency (APA) reports.

The shooting occurred on Saturday evening, at around 19:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

There are no details on the identity of the victim or the motif behind the shooting.

According to local police, the suspected shooter was arrested after law enforcement officers received a reference to a vehicle going in the direction of the city of Linz. The suspected shooter did not resist arrest.

Some reports have indicated that the Russian asylum seeker was shot directly in the head. An investigation is underway.