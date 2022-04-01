UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Russian Atomic Agency Chief Says Nuclear Energy Should Be Kept Out of Politics

Russia and Ukraine should leave nuclear energy out of politics and act in the spirit of cooperation, the chief of the Russian atomic agency Rosatom said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia and Ukraine should leave nuclear energy out of politics and act in the spirit of cooperation, the chief of the Russian atomic agency Rosatom said on Friday.

Alexei Likhachev spoke after a meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, who he said agreed not to mix politics with efforts to guarantee the safety of Ukrainian nuclear sites during the Russian military operation.

"We have a high regard for Ukrainian nuclear personnel... Fathers of many (nuclear power plant) employees used to work together in the Soviet atomic energy industry.

It's important that we maintain that spirit of cooperation," Likhachev told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

Likhachev criticized Ukrainian security forces for taking four employees of Rosatom's transport branch hostage. The men delivered Rosatom cargo to the Rivne nuclear power plant in western Ukraine in February and have been in captivity for more than five weeks.

"It is utter lawlessness," Likhachev said, adding their capture set a "very bad precedent" of politicizing peaceful nuclear energy.

