UrduPoint.com

Russian Attack Helicopters Ka-52 To Be Equipped With Vikhr-M Missiles In 2022 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

Russian Attack Helicopters Ka-52 to Be Equipped With Vikhr-M Missiles in 2022 - Official

Russia will equip its Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters with Vikhr-M anti-tank missiles next year, the Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Sergei Surovikin, said on Wednesday

KUBINKA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia will equip its Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters with Vikhr-M anti-tank missiles next year, the Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Sergei Surovikin, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft and weaponry on the sidelines of the ongoing Army-2021 military forum.

"In 2022, we will install them [the missiles] on the helicopter," Surovikin said when asked by the defense minister when the "Alligator" will be equipped with Vikhr-M.

In addition, Shoigu ordered to continue the modernization of equipment on Ka-52M helicopters, which will allow their crews to carry out military tasks without entering the firing range of enemy missiles.

The two-seat Ka-52 helicopter is a developed version of the single-seat Ka-50 aircraft. It is designed for the elimination of enemy tanks, armored and unarmored vehicles, helicopters and manpower, as well as the reconnaissance of possible targets. The Vikhr-M is an upgrade of the Vikhr missile system that has improved combat capabilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Attack Russia Vehicles August

Recent Stories

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

3 minutes ago
 Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through inj ..

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than In ..

Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than India; Campaigns to educate vote ..

48 seconds ago
 Climate action protesters continue rallying in Lon ..

Climate action protesters continue rallying in London

52 seconds ago
 Uganda Receives 51 Evacuees From Afghanistan

Uganda Receives 51 Evacuees From Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 India's outcry over Afghanistan situation shows di ..

India's outcry over Afghanistan situation shows disgraceful defeat: Sheikh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.