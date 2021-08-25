Russian Attack Helicopters Ka-52 to Be Equipped With Vikhr-M Missiles in 2022 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

KUBINKA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia will equip its Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters with Vikhr-M anti-tank missiles next year, the Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Sergei Surovikin, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft and weaponry on the sidelines of the ongoing Army-2021 military forum.

"In 2022, we will install them [the missiles] on the helicopter," Surovikin said when asked by the defense minister when the "Alligator" will be equipped with Vikhr-M.

In addition, Shoigu ordered to continue the modernization of equipment on Ka-52M helicopters, which will allow their crews to carry out military tasks without entering the firing range of enemy missiles.

The two-seat Ka-52 helicopter is a developed version of the single-seat Ka-50 aircraft. It is designed for the elimination of enemy tanks, armored and unarmored vehicles, helicopters and manpower, as well as the reconnaissance of possible targets. The Vikhr-M is an upgrade of the Vikhr missile system that has improved combat capabilities.