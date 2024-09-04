Open Menu

Russian Attack Kills Three In Ukraine's Lviv: Governor

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Lviv: governor

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A Russian attack on the city of Lviv in western Ukraine killed at least three people and wounded 25 others, the regional governor said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we have a third dead person as a result of the night attack on Lviv. According to initial information, this is a 14-year-old girl," the region's governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.

"The number of injured increased to 25."

Sirens rang out over the city of Lviv before sunrise on Wednesday, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovy, who advised people to take shelter as air defences worked to down a barrage of missiles.

According to Kozytskyi, residential buildings were damaged in the attack, which also wounded several children.

Since invading in February 2022, Russia has launched dozens of large-scale drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

Western Lviv has largely been spared the worst of the fighting over the two and a half years of war, but last week, Russian strikes targeted its energy infrastructure causing outages, according to officials.

