Russian attack on south Ukraine town kills six: local governor

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk, near the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, killed six people and wounded eight others, the regional head Ivan Fedorov said Saturday.

Vilniansk lies 29 kilometres (18 miles) north-east of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the main regional city which is under Ukrainian control.

Russia occupies large swathes of the region.

"Russians attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia district. Preliminarily, six civilians were killed and eight residents were wounded," Fedorov said on social media.

"A critical infrastructure facility, a shop and residential buildings were damaged," Fedorov added.

Russia says it has annexed the Zaporizhzhia region, despite not controlling it fully.

The attack came a day after an attack on the city of Dnipro, further north, in which Kyiv said Saturday that one person was killed.

Russia has attacked Zaporizhzhia and nearby towns throughout its offensive but in recent weeks has concentrated its efforts mostly on the east of the country rather than the south.

