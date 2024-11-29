Russian Attack Shows 'urgency' Of Backing Ukraine: Biden
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Russia's latest attack on Ukraine shows the "urgency" of backing Kyiv, touting strong support ahead of Donald Trump taking office in January.
"This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression," Biden said in a statement.
Earlier Thursday, Russia pummelled Ukraine's energy grid with almost 200 missiles and drones in what the American president called an "outrageous" attack that left a million people without power.
"On this day, my message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States stands with you," added Biden, who has looked to shore up US support for Ukraine in his final weeks in the White House.
Trump is widely expected to bring a policy shift towards Ukraine, which has received almost $60 billion from Washington for its armed forces since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Trump has promised to swiftly end the conflict by mediating a ceasefire deal between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
But his critics have warned that the incoming Republican will likely leverage US military aid to pressure Kyiv into an agreement that left it ceding occupied territory permanently or agreeing not to join NATO.
Trump on Wednesday named his Ukraine envoy as retired general Keith Kellogg, who co-authored a paper earlier this year calling for Washington to leverage military aid as a means of pushing for peace talks.
