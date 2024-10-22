Open Menu

Russian Attacks Kill 5, Including Child, In East Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Russian drone and artillery attacks killed five people, including a child, in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Donetsk on Tuesday, officials said.

Sumy lies across the border from Kursk in Russia, where Ukrainian troops launched a major offensive in August and have been holding swathes of territory.

"Three people, including one child, died as a result of a night-time attack by enemy drones on residential buildings," regional authorities said, referring to the city of Sumy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for fresh support from Kyiv's Western partners to help his forces protect towns and cities.

Separately, emergency services in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces are steadily advancing, said two people had been killed and another wounded by Russian shelling on the town of Myrnograd.

