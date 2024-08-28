Open Menu

Russian Attacks Kill Six In East Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Russian attacks kill six in east Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Russian bombardment on the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk killed six people on Wednesday, the governor of the region said, as Moscow announced it had taken another village in the area.

The industrial region has suffered the worst fighting of Russia's invasion and the Kremlin claimed to have annexed it alongside three other territories in 2022.

"In the morning the Russians killed four people and destroyed a house in Izmailivka," the regional official Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

He added that two more people were killed in separate attacks near Chasiv Yar that damaged more than a dozen homes.

Russia's defence ministry announced on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken another settlement, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Regional authorities have recently ordered large-scale mandatory evacuations with Russian forces advancing towards Pokrovsk, once home to around 60,000 people.

Filashkin said that 2,718 people, including 392 children, had been evacuated from frontline areas on Tuesday.

Kyiv urged residents of the region, which has been partially controlled by Russian proxy forces since 2014, to evacuate after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Pokrovsk Donetsk Hub From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

1 minute ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

40 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

1 minute ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

14 minutes ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

14 minutes ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

15 minutes ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

14 minutes ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

14 minutes ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

37 minutes ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

37 minutes ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

37 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

1 hour ago

More Stories From World