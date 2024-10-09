Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Kharkiv Kill Two, Wound 30
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Russian attacks on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Tuesday killed two people and wounded more than 30, regional authorities said.
Kharkiv, which lies in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border, has been hit by relentless attacks for months.
"Two dead and more than 30 wounded as a result of shelling over the day," the head of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov said on social media, adding that authorities were clearing the area.
He said the victims were a woman and a man in their 70s.
Ukraine also reported civilian deaths in the south and east of the country.
The head of the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, said a 71-year-old man was killed in a drone attack as he travelled in his car in the village of Prymorske -- on the Dnipro river south of the regional capital and close to the frontline.
A woman that the victim was travelling with was admitted to hospital but survived the attack, Fedorov said.
In the east of the country, where heavy fighting continues, authorities said that a Russian attack killed one person and wounded six others in the town of Kostyantynivka.
The head of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, said Moscow's forces had dropped "three guided aerial bombs on the town, hitting two residential buildings".
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 31 months.
