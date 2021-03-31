Russian Audit Chamber Finds No Irregularities in Roscosmos' 2020 Spending - Kudrin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian state space agency Roscosmos did not have irregular budget expenses in 2020, Alexey Kudrin, the audit chamber chief, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian state space agency Roscosmos did not have irregular budget expenses in 2020, Alexey Kudrin, the audit chamber chief, said on Wednesday.

"I would say that we have not found any non-targeted expenses for last year... There are no violations that would need probing by law enforcement agencies," Kudrin said during his speech at the Federation Council.

He added, the space agency has started to pay more attention to its financial discipline, although the audit still revealed minor violations related to accounting practices.

At a recent face-to-face meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Kudrin revealed 30 billion rubles ($397 million Dollars) worth of violations by Roscosmos in 2020, mentioning that the number of breaches decreased in comparison with 2019. On its part, Roscosmos blamed the audit results on inaccurate document processing and reporting.