Russian, Austrian Diplomats Discuss Bilateral, Moscow-EU Relations - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov in a meeting with Austrian Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Johannes Peterlik in Vienna discussed on Saturday bilateral relations, as well as the relationship between Russia and the European Union as a whole, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views took place on pressing international issues, including the Syrian settlement and the situation in Ukraine. The state of affairs in the Russia-EU relations was also touched upon," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the whole range of bilateral relations was also discussed. The parties noted the constructive nature of the Russian-Austrian relationship and emphasized the steady dynamics of high-level contacts in various fields.