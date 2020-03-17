UrduPoint.com
Russian Authorities Acting To Support Economy Amid Coronavirus - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russian Authorities Acting to Support Economy Amid Coronavirus - Central Bank

The Central Bank of Russia and the cabinet said Tuesday in a joint statement they would do everything necessary to support the economy amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and market volatility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Central Bank of Russia and the cabinet said Tuesday in a joint statement they would do everything necessary to support the economy amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and market volatility.

"The government and the Central Bank of Russia are taking swift measures against the economic impact of the coronavirus and volatility at global financial and commodities' markets. The government and the Central Bank will do everything necessary to ensure the economic sustainability and financial stability," the statement read.

The cabinet will review a list of "systemically important" companies and monitor their financial situation via a joint group with the Central Bank.

