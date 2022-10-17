UrduPoint.com

Russian Authorities Back New Bill Banning LGBT Propaganda As Respecting Freedom Of Speech

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russia's new bill to ban LGBT propaganda does not violate freedom of speech, as it complies with the European Convention on Human Rights, which provides for restrictions in certain circumstances, Valery Fadeyev, the head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said on Monday.

"This convention was adopted in the 1950s. Restriction of freedom of speech is possible, in particular, in the interests of national security, the protection of health and morality, the protection of the reputation or rights of others," Fadeyev said during a parliamentary hearing on the bill, adding "I do not consider, therefore, that the proposed bill restricts freedom of speech in our country."

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has also supported the draft legislation, citing concerns about the "emotional development of a new generation of Russians," Irina Rebrina, the director for minors' rights at the Prosecutor General's Federal law compliance watchdog, said.

"The innovations regarding the prohibition of information that promotes non-traditional sexual relations and denies generally accepted family values, were evaluated in terms of protecting minors from its negative influence," Rebrina added.

In 2013, Russia adopted a law on gay propaganda which introduced non-criminal liability for disseminating information about "non-traditional sexual relations." The law banned the promotion of gay relationships among children and teenagers in the country.

In July 2022, Russian lawmakers suggested that the fine liability be extended to include those spreading LGBT propaganda among adults as well. The bill also increases the fines for propaganda among children. In addition, Russian lawmakers are seeking to establish liability for promoting pedophilia under the same bill.

