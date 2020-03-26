Russian Authorities Ban Cruise Ship From Entering Vladivostok Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told Sputnik on Thursday it had received an instruction from the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor not to let the Costa Neoromantica cruise ship enter the port of Vladivostok over the fears of the spread of COVID-19.

"We have received such an instruction from Rospotrebnadzor, the quarantine authorities," a spokesperson for the administration said.

According to Vladivostok's passenger ship terminal, the liner was to enter the port on June 23.

Costa Neoromantica is an Italian-flagged cruise ship, which can host up to 1,800 passengers and 622 crew members. According to the marinetraffic.com website, the vessel is currently in the Sea of Japan.