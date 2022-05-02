UrduPoint.com

Russian Authorities Classify Explosion Of Railway Bridge In Kursk Region As Terrorist Act

Russian Authorities Classify Explosion of Railway Bridge in Kursk Region as Terrorist Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The Investigative Committee of Russia opened on Sunday a criminal case under the article "terrorist act" on the fact of the explosion of a railway bridge in the Kursk region.

"The Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation into the explosion of a bridge in the Kursk region on the grounds of a crime under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act)," the committee said on Telegram.

According to the Russian authorities, on May 1, an explosive device was planted and activated on a bridge located at the 67th kilometer (41st mile) of the Sudzha-Sosnovyi Bor railway near the village of Russkaya Konopelka in the Kursk region. The explosion resulted in a partial collapse of the bridge.

